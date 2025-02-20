ALULA — As the fourth edition of the AlUla Arts Festival reaches its grand finale, visitors are invited to experience an extraordinary closing weekend filled with world-class exhibitions, interactive workshops, film screenings, and cultural engagements.



Since its launch, the festival has attracted over 40,000 visitors, cementing its reputation as a premier global platform for artistic and cultural exchange.



While the festival officially concludes on February 22, select exhibitions, including Wadi AlFann presents James Turrell, will remain open until April, offering extended hours during Ramadan to allow visitors further opportunities to explore the transformative power of art in AlUla’s breathtaking landscape.



The closing weekend promises a rich and immersive program, welcoming guests to engage with diverse artistic expressions across multiple disciplines.



The AlUla Artist Residency Open Studio at Mabiti Hotel will provide a unique insight into the creative processes of international artists, showcasing their explorations in photography, installation, performance, and material studies.



Visitors can also explore Raw to Revival at Design Space AlUla, an exhibition aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Year of Handicrafts initiative, which highlights the influence of traditional craftsmanship on contemporary design.



Music and cinema lovers will find an array of engaging experiences, with Cinema AlJadidah hosting curated screenings, including Nosferatu, Gonjiam Haunted Asylum, and Born a King, offering audiences a mix of classic and contemporary storytelling.



Meanwhile, the AlUla Music Hub Vocational Students Showcase Concert will celebrate emerging talent, providing a stage for young artists to share their creativity.



Beyond the festival’s closing events, several acclaimed exhibitions will continue to captivate audiences until April.



Wadi AlFann presents James Turrell offers a retrospective on the pioneering Light and Space artist, connecting his legacy with his ambitious land art commission in AlUla.



Maha Malluh: Reminiscence presents a compelling exploration of memory and representation through contemporary art, while Tarek Atoui: Bayt Al Hams (The Whispering House) invites visitors into an interactive sound experience, encouraging participation and experimentation.



Additional exhibitions, such as Raw to Revival, Alamaat, and Thikra: Night of Remembering, further enrich AlUla’s artistic landscape. Thikra, a site-specific performance created by renowned choreographer Akram Khan and artist Manal AlDowayan, will embark on a world tour in 2025, showcasing AlUla’s cultural narrative to international audiences.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).