Art Jameel, an organisation that supports artists and creative communities, has announced its inaugural Ramadan Nights at Hayy Jameel, Jeddah’s home for the arts (March 13-April 4).

Ramadan Nights at Hayy Jameel offers workshops, talks, film screenings, Ramadan-specific pop-up eateries and shopping opportunities across 14 nights with more than 30 collaborators, free and open to all.

Hayy Cinema will illuminate the big screen with a film programme that brings a curated selection of local and international films to unwind post-iftar through midnight.

Alongside Art Jameel activations, Hayy Markets, designed with support from our community engagement partner Upgrade, includes Jeddah-based market participants and creative collaborators, showcasing artisans, designers, artists and more sourced via a popular open call.

Participants include: Nafisa Shams, Nabati, Marinus, Zahra Breast Cancer Association, Hakawi, Karama Yoga, S Design, Ganache, JewelryBox, Pottereena, JED Board Games, Honest, Mamoltna, MEDD Cafe & Roastery, Azka Foods, In Africa, Mansaj Art, Sigo, Samar Allarakia, The Root, Kids in The Patio, Radish House and Dar Waraqa Publishing, Health In A Jar, King Abdulaziz University, Qanaateer, Snack & Such and our very own Hayy Residents Aysh Academy and Sofia’s Bistro.

The vibrant programme offers interactive workshops, children’s activities, storytelling, games, talks, performances, culinary adventures, shopping opportunities, wellness sessions as well as opportunities to discover Hayy Arts current group exhibition ‘At the Edge of Land’ (on view through April 16, 2024).

The two-floor exhibition brings together 18 international artists showing in Saudi Arabia for the first time, and investigates the intricate and often concealed relationships between landscapes and trade and their interconnected geographies, resources and commodities.

Entry to Ramadan at Hayy Jameel is free of charge and open to all ages. RSVP is required and some activities require a fee, and prior registration due to limited seating.

