Tunisia - The Tunisian cultural platform "Elbirou Art Gallery", based in the city of Sousse, is one of the 114 residencies selected as part of the second Culture Moves Europe call under the Europe Creative programme.

"For the first time, Culture Moves Europe residency projects will take place in Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Tunisia," reads the press release published by the Europe Creative on Thursday.

The Elbirou Art Gallery is on the list of residency hosts in the visual arts sector, which includes 35 organisations from different countries in the Europe Creative programme.

Inaugurated in December 2015, Elbirou Art Gallery is an independent cultural platform for international exchange and support of young emerging artists. From May 2022, the Elbirou Art Residency will offer a space for artistic residencies in Sousse.

The selected hosts have until June 15 to confirm the names of the artists they will invite, and the first projects could start as early as the beginning of April.

For artists interested in participating in these projects, online sessions will be organised on April 5 and 12 April to put them in touch with the host organisations.

More than €1.8 million in grants for the 114 projects selected in the second Culture Moves Europe call for proposals.

114 cultural organisations were selected in the second call for applications for residencies, which closed on 16 January 2024. The estimated total amount of funding is more than € 1.8 million, with individual grants for each project depending on its duration (between 22 and 299 days) and the number of artists invited.

The selected projects will host 449 artists and cultural operators from different Creative Europe countries who will be selected in the second phase of the procedure. These residencies will take place in 35 Creative Europe countries, including one in Martinique, one of the EU's outermost regions.

Visual arts, music and performing arts are the sectors with the highest number of selected projects. Cultural heritage, design and fashion, literature and architecture account for just over 30% of the selected projects.

Europe Creative is the European Commission's framework programme to support the cultural and audiovisual sectors.

This programme, which Tunisia joined in July 2017, is dedicated to 41 countries, including 13 non-EU countries.

The Desk Europe Créative Tunisie manages this programme in Tunisia under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture. It offers support to creative artists and helps them to find partners for their cooperation projects.

With a budget of €21 million, Culture Moves Europe provide mobility grants to around 7,000 artists, cultural professionals and host organisations between 2022 and 2025. Funded by the European Union's Creative Europe programme, Culture Moves Europe is implemented by the Goethe-Institut.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).