RIYADH — The Heritage Commission has announced the addition of 202 new archaeological sites, bringing the total to 9,119.



This update underscores the rich historical tapestry and cultural diversity present across the various regions of Saudi Arabia, reflecting the area's deep historical roots and its succession of diverse civilizations over millennia.



The documentation process for each site is thorough, beginning with the initial discovery and followed by a detailed inspection by specialists to confirm the site's archaeological significance. The final stages include the drafting of necessary scientific and technical reports.



The newly documented sites are spread across the Kingdom, with notable discoveries in the Riyadh region (102 sites), Asir region (20 sites), and Hail region (80 sites). These sites showcase a variety of stone structures, including wells, pillars, and foundational remnants of ancient buildings.



Significantly, the discoveries also include graves and cemeteries dating back to the early Islamic period and earlier, featuring a collection of stone tools such as weapons, axes, and hunting implements. Additionally, several sites featured Thamudic inscriptions and rock art depicting various animal forms, including deer, wolves, and tigers.



In an effort to involve the public in preserving Saudi Arabia's historical legacy, the Commission has called on citizens to report any archaeological findings. This initiative highlights the crucial role of community involvement in the preservation and development of the nation's heritage.

