MAKKAH — The 48th edition of the Grand Hajj Symposium, titled "Observing Sharia Permissions and Adherence to the Regulations Approved in the Hajj Rite," will commence next Monday in Makkah.



The symposium, sponsored by the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, will host 500 attendees, including scholars and thinkers from the Islamic world, aiming to unify and improve efforts in educating pilgrims about the aspects of facilitating the performance of the Hajj ritual.



The first main session, titled "Sharia and Jurisprudence Permissions in Hajj," will be managed by Dr. Ayyad Al-Sulami, Chairman of the Editorial Board of the Islamic Research Journal of the Council of Senior Scholars. Participants include Hajj Rasaki Oulad Yejo, Vice President General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria; Dr. Shawqi Allam, Mufti of Egypt; Dr. Saad Al-Shathri, a member of the Council of Senior Scholars and Advisor at the Royal Court; and Dr. Saleh bin Humaid, a member of the Council of Senior Scholars.



The second main session, discussing "The Jurisprudence of Concessions and its Impact on Facilitating the Hajj Ritual," will be managed by Dr. Jibril bin Muhammad Al-Busaili, a member of the Council of Senior Scholars. Participants include Sheikh Muhammad Anwar Iskandar, General President of the Indonesian Ulema Council; Sheikh Asghar Ali, Emir of the All-India Central Ahl al-Hadith Association; Dr. Sami Al-Suqair, a member of the Council of Senior Scholars; and Dr. Yusuf bin Saeed, also a member of the Council of Senior Scholars.



A presentation on "Promoting Inclusive Citizenship and Building Bridges" will feature Sheikh Hussein Al-Daoudi, President of the Scandinavian Council for Relations and a member of the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League. Additionally, a dialogue session titled "Towards a Safe Hajj... Adherence to Directives and Regulations" will be managed by Engineer Muhammad Ismail, CEO of the Guests of God Service Program, with participation from Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Bassami, Director of Public Security.



The symposium will also include a presentation on "A Platform... a Flexible Business Model in a Renewed Hajj Environment" by Dr. Ayed Al-Ghuwaynem, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for Hajj Affairs, and a third main session on Saudi Arabia’s organizational efforts to facilitate Hajj work. Participants in this session include Dr. Abdel Fattah Mashat, Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah; Engineer Saleh Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for the Holy City of Makkah and the Holy Sites; Musaed Al-Daoud, Mayor of the Holy Capital; and Dr. Hisham Al-Jadhaie, CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.



Moreover, the symposium will feature a presentation on the Two Holy Mosques and future technologies by Dr. Muhammad Al-Saqr, Digital Experience Advisor at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque. The event will conclude with an honoring ceremony for the partners of the Hajj and Umrah symposium.

