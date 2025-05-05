Saudi Arabia - Dar Wa Emaar Real Estate Investment & Development Company has announced the launch of its latest residential development, "Saraya Al Sharq," in partnership with the NHC.

The project involves an investment valued at SR750 million in Al-Wajeha destination, Dammam, as part of the company's ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of Saudi families and supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goal of increasing homeownership to 70%.



Spanning over 410,000 square meters, "Saraya Al Sharq" offers 616 residential units, making it the newest addition to the acclaimed "Saraya" series by Dar Wa Emaar. The project has been designed in line with the highest construction and urban planning standards, providing four distinct unit models tailored to suit Saudi households' diverse lifestyles and aspirations.



Strategically located near Riyadh Main Road and close to key landmarks such as King Fahd International Airport, hospitals, schools, and universities, the development offers residents integrated amenities, including retail and medical centers, mosques, dedicated walking paths, and lush green spaces, with 28% of the total area reserved for parks and landscaping, providing a holistic and elevated living experience designed for modern family life.



"Saraya Al Sharq" stands out for its diverse range of spacious residential units, ranging from 200 to 360 square meters. The development offers four thoughtfully designed unit models, including three models with four-bedroom and one five-bedroom options, catering to various family needs. The project also features energy-efficient lighting, expansive glass façades that maximize natural light, and a selection of premium materials that reflect attention to detail and construction excellence.



Amr Fakhry Elfeky, Executive Director of Development and Investment at Dar Wa Emaar, commented: "The Saraya Al Sharq project is a natural progression of our successful ventures in the Eastern Province, executed in partnership with NHC, including landmark developments such as Saraya Al Bahar and Saraya Al Ghoroub. This underscores the profound trust placed in Dar Wa Emaar by both our clients and NHC. The project further solidifies our enduring commitment to meeting the dynamic needs of the real estate market over nearly two decades through the delivery of innovative, high-quality projects that exceed customer expectations in terms of design, construction standards, and integrated amenities".



It's noteworthy that "Saraya Al Sharq" creates a fully integrated community to foster growth and prosperity. In collaboration with several financial institutions, it offers innovative financing solutions to facilitate homeownership for citizens. The project targets a wide range of potential homeowners, with prices starting at SR 797,000, making the homeownership process more flexible and seamless. The project's units are designed to meet the diverse needs of modern family living, offering a range of amenities and thoughtful designs that ensure long-term comfort and quality.



Since 2007, Dar Wa Emaar has maintained its leadership in the real estate market by developing thousands of residential units across various regions of the Kingdom. Through its diverse projects, the company contributes to enhancing the quality of life by addressing the varied needs of citizens and residents. The company plays a crucial role in bridging the housing gap and driving sustainable growth within the Kingdom's real estate sector.

