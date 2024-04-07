Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the Abrahamic Family House, Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development, and Abdulla Al Shehhi, Acting Operations Executive Director of the Abrahamic Family House, distributed over 250 iftar boxes to members of the Saadiyat Island community in celebration of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Abrahamic Family House and the Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque have provided close to 6,000 boxes so far this Ramadan.

To mark Ramadan, the Abrahamic Family House is hosting a Ramadan Village, featuring Productive Families – recognised by the Ministry of Community Development for their craftsmanship skills – and outlets serving Arabic coffee, dates and traditional snacks. The Village is open daily from 9:00pm -12:30am between 5 and 9 April. It has also organised engaging activities such as a Prayer Beads crafting workshop on 6 April from 9:30-11pm.

In addition, the Abrahamic Family House has organised Islamic Games Night for families, and the Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran Competition. Thirty-eight contestants from different nationalities were honoured at an awards ceremony on 30 March for their successful participation.

The Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque will host Eid Al Fitr prayer followed by a community event, welcoming its thriving community to be part of the occasion.