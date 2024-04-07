The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has issued a call to all Muslims within the Kingdom to attempt the sighting of the Shawwal moon on the evening of Monday, Ramadan 29, 1445 Hijri, which falls on April 8, 2024.

The court has urged those who are able to observe the crescent moon, either with the naked eye or through binoculars, to approach the nearest court and record their testimony.

Additionally, the Supreme Court has encouraged individuals who are capable of participating in the crescent sighting to join the designated committees established in various regions.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).