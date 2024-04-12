RIYADH — The National Platform for Charitable Work (Ehsan) has proudly announced that the donations for the fourth National Campaign for Charitable Work soared past SR1.8 billion during Ramadan, spanning from the 5th to the 30th of the holy month.

This remarkable achievement was kickstarted with significant donations from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who collectively contributed SR70 million.



Over the course of the campaign, the generosity of donors was evident in more than 16 million transactions, highlighting the widespread participation and commitment to charitable endeavors. A substantial portion of these funds, exceeding SR854 million, bolstered the Ehsan Endowment Fund, supporting over 1,700 civil society organizations.



Moreover, the campaign facilitated the collection of Zakat Al-Fitr, amounting to more than SR36 million through more than 390,000 transactions on the platform's app and website. This contribution further underscores the community's engagement in fulfilling their religious obligations and supporting those in need.



Cumulatively, the Ehsan platform has channeled over SR6.8 billion in donations, positively impacting over 4.8 million beneficiaries across a diverse range of sectors including education, healthcare, social welfare, food aid, housing, religious support, and assistance for the insolvent.

