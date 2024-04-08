MAKKAH — The Presidency for Religious Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques announced the completion of the Holy Qur’an recitation during Taraweeh prayers on the evening of Ramadan's 29th, at both the Grand Mosque of Makkah and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah.



In preparation for this spiritually significant night, the Presidency has arranged a host of services at both mosques.



These include religious guidance, educational sessions, and dedicated areas for addressing inquiries to enhance the spiritual atmosphere.



Qur’an study circles are also being expanded to foster a serene environment conducive to worship.



The Presidency has highlighted the importance of meticulous preparation by all religious staff to facilitate the special plans for this sacred night.



It also stressed the importance of collaborative efforts with all relevant entities within the Two Holy Mosques.



By leveraging technology, translation services, and other available resources, the aim is to serve worshippers, Umrah performers, and visitors optimally, easing their ability to fulfill their religious duties.



As millions gather in the Grand Mosque of Makkah and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah on this blessed night, the air will be filled with the recitation of the Qur’an, marking a moment of profound reflection and devotion.

