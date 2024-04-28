Dubai has once more showcased its appeal as an international maritime hub in the 2024 Leading Maritime Cities (LMC) report, securing the top spot in the Arab world and ranking 11th globally, moving up two places compared to the previous report in 2022. Dubai’s impressive showing as a maritime centre received due recognition in an international report launched recently in Singapore by DNV and Menon Economics, companies specialising in evaluating maritime capitals worldwide.

According to the report, Dubai's rise in the Leading Maritime Capitals index for 2024 is attributed to five key factors: shipping centres, maritime technology, ports and logistics, attractiveness and competitiveness, as well as financial and legal aspects. The report also highlighted Dubai's accent on green technology in the maritime sector.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), expressed pride in the achievement, attributing it to the efforts of the Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA) within PCFC in enhancing Dubai's leading position on the global maritime map. The visionary leadership and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the constant support from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, were instrumental in every success Dubai notched on the global stage, he added.

Strategic plans and initiatives

Bin Sulayem noted that the Dubai Maritime Authority spearheads Dubai’s progress on this front through a comprehensive range of strategic plans and initiatives aimed at enhancing the maritime sector's competitiveness, serving as a key driver for sustainable growth and development. He praised the specialised teams working within the PCFC for playing an integral part in the accomplishment that adds to Dubai’s many notable firsts and inspires its quest to continue striving for global excellence and enhancing maritime services.

He also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of all partners involved in achieving the milestone, emphasising the PCFC’ efforts in strengthening strategic partnerships between Dubai and leading global maritime hubs, fostering effective dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of best international practices in research, development, innovation, and maritime services.

Innovation focus

Dr. Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al-Maktoum, the Executive Director of the DMA, reiterated the Authority's commitment to leveraging research, development, and innovation to enhance integrated logistics programmes in keeping with the highest professional safety standards, best environmental practices, and local and international regulations, positioning Dubai as a global leader.

“This is a clear indication of the effectiveness and efficiency of Dubai Maritime Authority's comprehensive development strategy. Dubai's achievements in the Leading Maritime Capitals index reflect its strength and economic attractiveness, distinguishing its position as a global hub for security and stability, leading in advanced areas of security, technology, financial matters, and green technology,” he added.

In addition to the LMC ranking, Singapore has retained its title as the leading maritime city in the world for 2024, while Dubai led the Arab maritime capitals and ranked 11th globally, showcasing initiatives within its strategic plans to advance its global position and excel in this vital sector.