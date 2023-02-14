With the start of the countdown to the blessed month of Ramadan, on March 23, the Ministry of Awqaf has begun its early preparations to receive this holy month, and to prepare the houses of worship to receive thousands of worshipers to perform Taraweh prayers and pray during this month, which is characterized by a special atmosphere of faith, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Informed sources told the daily the Ministry of Awqaf has intensified its efforts to create an atmosphere of faith and provide all means of comfort and safety for worshipers in more than 1,590 mosques in the country, adding that the Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf Abdulaziz Al-Majed has stressed during his meeting with officials of his ministry last week the need for concerted efforts, and called on the directors of mosques in the six governorates to make the safety of worshipers and means of comfort their top priorities.

Maintenance

According to the sources, Al-Majed stressed not to allow worshiper to pray in any mosque if the maintenance work has not been completed, in the best interests of safety of the worshipers during the holy month. The sources pointed out that many meetings will be held to adopt many mechanisms and discuss all requirements. The meetings will also be held with the ministries of Interior, Social Affairs, Health, Fire and Civil Defense to provide comfort and safety for worshipers, control donations in the month of Ramadan, and provide volunteers, ambulances and medical emergencies in Ramadan centers.

The sources explained that the most prominent mechanisms that will be adopted to protect mosques during Ramadan are preventing beggars, controlling the collection of donations according to approved mechanisms by the Ministry of Social Affairs, protecting worshipers’ vehicles from theft, and regulating traffic congestion in front of mosques with a large number of people

Help

The sources pointed out that the Ministry of Awqaf will seek the help of readers from abroad this year, in addition to allowing iftar tables to be held, provided that they are outside the mosque. The sources indicated that Ramadan centers will be allocated in each governorate according to their capabilities and needs, and tents will be set up outside the mosque in coordination with the municipality, provided that their electrical connections are separate from it to avoid any pressure.

Prayers at the Grand Mosque this year, the sources stated, is subject to the completion of the maintenance process, and the prayers will be confirmed accordingly. The security measures that will be adopted include preventing beggars and controlling fundraising, protecting worshipers’ vehicles from theft and organizing traffic in front of high-density mosques.

