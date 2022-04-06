Experts and astronomical centers in Kuwait have unanimously agreed that the month of Ramadan will complete 30 days of fasting and accordingly, the first day of Eid al-Fitr will be Monday, May 2, reports Al-Jarida daily.

Based on these timings, the Eid holidays will be 9 days, starting from Friday 29 of this month until Saturday, May 7, with Sunday, May 1 and Thursday, May 5 counted as days of rest because they fall between two days off.

