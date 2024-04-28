An Arab ministerial coordination meeting in Riyadh today emphasised the necessity of ending the war on the Gaza Strip, reaching an immediate and complete ceasefire, ensuring the protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, and lifting all restrictions that hinder the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah chaired the meeting in the presence of: Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Dr Ayman Hussein Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Sameh Shukri, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt; Hussein Al-Sheikh, Palestinian Minister of Civil Affairs, Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Executive Committee; and Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They stressed their support for all efforts aimed at ensuring international recognition of an independent Palestinian state, in a way that fulfills the aspirations of the Palestinian people,

The attendees underscored the importance of taking irreversible steps to implement the two-state solution and recognise the State of Palestine within the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant international resolutions, affirming that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the Palestinian land. They reiterated their categorical rejection of any attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land, and any military operation in the Palestinian city of Rafah.

They warned against the continuation of illegal Israeli measures in the West Bank and East Jerusalem that undermine the two-state solution.