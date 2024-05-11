The UN human rights chief on Friday pleaded with the Gaza war rivals to ensure the territory's border crossings, vital for humanitarian aid, are not jeopardised by military operations.

"I deplore all hostile acts that jeopardise the entry and distribution of critically needed humanitarian aid into Gaza," Volker Turk said in a statement.

"The handful of land crossings into Gaza serve as lifelines for the supply of food, medicine, fuel and other necessities that must be allowed to reach the despairing and terrified population.

"I urge all parties to ensure that crossings for civilians and goods necessary for the survival of the civilian population are not placed at risk through military operations."

Israeli troops this week seized and closed the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza, through which all fuel passes into the besieged Palestinian territory.

Israel said its southern crossing with the Palestinian territory -- Kerem Shalom -- was reopened on Wednesday.

It was closed for three days following a Hamas rocket attack on Sunday that killed four soldiers. Another rocket launch had targeted the crossing Monday.

The began following an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 that resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel has conducted a retaliatory offensive that has killed more than 34,900 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

"Given the particular importance for civilians all across Gaza of the free flow of humanitarian aid, special care must be taken by both sides to ensure that these crossings remain safe and functional, and are neither direct targets of attack nor collaterally damaged," Turk said.

"I repeat my call on all parties to the conflict to lay down their weapons immediately, and to ensure that full, unfettered, and sustained humanitarian aid, commensurate with the needs of all Palestinians in Gaza, is able to reach everyone without delay."