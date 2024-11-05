Salalah – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, in collaboration with Dhofar Municipality and Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara, launched the Al Baleed Culinary Festival 2024 on Friday. This vibrant event, supported by various private institutions and companies, will run through the end of November.

The festival features a lineup of Michelin-starred international restaurants and chefs, alongside emerging culinary talents from Oman.

Attendees can enjoy live cooking demonstrations that showcase fresh local ingredients, while learning about the traditional dishes celebrated in the participating countries. The festival also includes interactive workshops focusing on modern techniques for preparing luxury meals.

The Festival aims to promote food culture and tourism in Oman, highlight the diverse culinary arts from around the globe, and provide essential skills in contemporary cooking methods. Additionally, it creates a platform for exchanging experiences between Omani and international chefs, while promoting and introducing traditional Omani cuisine.

Supported by major sponsors like the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and Vodafone Oman, the festival elevates Salalah as a premier gourmet destination. Set along pristine a beach, Al Baleed Resort Salalah provides the ideal luxurious escape for food enthusiasts seeking unique flavors and memorable experiences.

This year’s festival showcases renowned international chefs, including Peter Gast from the Netherlands, Andrea Sarri from Italy, Florian Berger from Germany, and Nicolas Isnard from France. Each chef will host exclusive Michelin-starred dinners and interactive workshops, creating an immersive experience for guests.

Alongside the international offerings, Omani Nights take place every Saturday, led by British-Omani chef Dina Macki. Rising Omani chefs will present fresh interpretations of traditional Omani cuisine, highlighting the country’s rich culinary heritage.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

