Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, said that the bonds between the UAE and Kuwait are deeply rooted and continue to grow, thanks to the close attention and support from the leadership of both fraternal nations.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Arab Media Forum in Kuwait, Al Neyadi said, “The high-level reciprocal visits between the two countries reflect the strength and depth of their relations."

He pointed to the fifth session of the UAE-Kuwaiti Joint Higher Committee, held last September in Abu Dhabi, during which several agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed across various fields. These, he said, reflect the shared aspirations of both nations to achieve greater progress, development, and prosperity.

Al Neyadi also noted the increase in non-oil trade between the UAE and Kuwait in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. He attributed this to the growing interest from investors, businesspeople, and the private sector in exploring mutual investment opportunities across diverse sectors.

Expressing his delight at the UAE being chosen as the Guest of Honour at the 20th edition of the Arab Media Forum, the Ambassador emphasised that the UAE has made significant strides in the media sector. He underscored the country's belief that media is a vital partner in building a knowledge- and innovation-driven society and plays a key role in strengthening the UAE’s regional and global stature.

“The UAE’s participation in Kuwait today with a high-level media delegation from both the public and private sectors, led by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, carries important significance and reflects the UAE’s commitment to this major forum,” Al Neyadi stated. He added that the UAE’s participation brings considerable value to shaping the future directions of both Arab and international media.

The UAE is participating as the Guest of Honour at this year’s Arab Media Forum, with a prominent delegation representing both governmental and private media institutions. This recognition highlights the UAE’s esteemed position and its progressive media sector that keeps pace with global advancements.

The forum also includes collaborative sessions with the Arab Thought and Culture Forum in Abu Dhabi, focusing on the evolving impact of technology on media platforms.