H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has held official talks with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, at the Presidential Palace in Astana.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed His Highness and the accompanying UAE delegation, reaffirming the strong bilateral ties between the two nations and expressing Kazakhstan’s commitment to further expand cooperation across key sectors to benefit both countries and their people.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

His Highness also expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality and cordial reception received by the UAE delegation.

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan conveyed his greetings to the UAE President and extended his wishes for the UAE’s ongoing development and prosperity.

During the meeting, H.H. Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan reviewed the close UAE-Kazakhstan relations and discussed ways to further enhance collaboration across key strategic sectors, particularly investment, energy, infrastructure, sustainability, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

The discussions focused on unlocking new opportunities that support sustainable development and mutual prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE leadership's commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with Kazakhstan, building on shared achievements and leveraging the investment-friendly environments in both nations to foster impactful bilateral collaboration.

His Highness and President of Kazakhstan also witnessed the exchange of several cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between senior officials from both nations.

These agreements and MoUs covered vital sectors, including transport and infrastructure, renewable energy, digital and technological solutions, financial investment, and other significant areas of mutual priority for both nations.

In the transport and infrastructure sectors, the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure and Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport exchanged an MoU aimed at enhancing cooperation and knowledge exchange in the development of transportation, road and infrastructure projects.

In legal affairs, the UAE Ministry of Justice and its Kazakh counterpart exchanged an MoU to strengthen legal cooperation and foster bilateral ties.

The MoU includes organising joint events, legal information sharing and expert exchange in information systems and forensic sciences.

In healthcare, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the Turkestan Region Administration exchanged an MoU to finance the construction of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Maternity Hospital in the Turkestan Region.

As part of the UAE's commitment to advancing sustainability and expanding renewable energy adoption, Masdar and Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy exchanged an agreement to ratify the development of a 1-gigawatt (GW) wind farm project in the Zhambyl region.

Masdar and Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund, Samruk-Kazyna, also exchanged a collaboration agreement to develop a ‘round the clock’ energy project with total base load capacity of up to 500 megawatts and a battery energy storage system project with total capacity of up to 2GW.

In support of digital transformation in both countries, AIQ, which specialises in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in the energy sector, and Samruk-Kazyna exchanged a cooperation agreement aimed at enhancing the performance and efficiency of Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector. The agreement also seeks to facilitate knowledge exchange and the adoption of best practices and advanced AI technologies.

In the field of artificial intelligence applications for the energy production sector, AIQ and QazaqGaz, the national gas company of Kazakhstan, exchanged a strategic cooperation agreement aimed at facilitating knowledge exchange and enabling QazaqGaz to benefit from AIQ's innovative and effective AI and advanced technology solutions in geological analysis, gas exploration, extraction and production.

In the financial and investment areas, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) and Samruk-Kazyna exchanged an MoU and joint cooperation agreement to support strategic projects in alternative energy, infrastructure development, financial and advisory services, and the transition to a green economy. The agreement aligns with ADCB’s commitment to supporting governance, sustainability and social responsibility across its operations and activities.

In the aviation sector, UAE-based Terminals Holding, which specialises in aviation solutions, and Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport exchanged a management agreement to enhance aviation infrastructure, improve operational efficiency and expand air services between the two nations.

In support of Kazakhstan’s technology sector, Presight AI, a leading company in big data analytics powered by artificial intelligence, exchanged a strategic cooperation agreement with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry.

The agreement includes the delivery of two NVIDIA H200 superpods and the development of a state-of-the-art data centre to support the smart city project in Astana. This initiative is part of Kazakhstan’s broader digital transformation efforts, aiming to strengthen its digital infrastructure and enable the use of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing technologies across vital sectors.

In the maritime transport and logistics services sectors, AD Ports Group and Kazakhstan’s National Maritime Shipping Company Kazmortransflot exchanged an MoU to expand the group’s fleet in the Caspian Sea through the construction and chartering of four custom-built container vessels, each with a capacity of 780 20-foot equivalent units. This MoU aims to support maritime trade between the UAE and Kazakhstan, provide integrated shipping solutions, enhance maritime infrastructure and expand regional and international logistics services.

Members of the UAE official delegation accompanying His Highness the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi also attended the meeting and signing ceremony.