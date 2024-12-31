MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, is set to host the Third General Assembly of the International Science Council (ISC), alongside the Muscat Global Knowledge Dialogue Forum, from January 26 to 30, 2025.

The event will be held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, drawing global scientific luminaries to address pressing global challenges and chart priorities for international collaboration in science.

This high-profile event will convene scientists, policymakers and partners from diverse disciplines and countries. Among the distinguished participants are Nobel laureates, renowned academics and thinkers from leading universities and research centres, as well as decision-makers and business leaders. The gathering aims to foster discussions that shape the future of science and its role in addressing critical global issues.

Hosted at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, the Dialogue serves as a key public-facing segment of the ISC’s General Assembly. It will focus on interdisciplinary discussions around three pivotal themes:

Science systems and science futures: Examining developments such as artificial intelligence, open science, transdisciplinary research and innovations in science publishing.

Science and just transformations to sustainability: Highlighting the role of science in driving environmental and societal advancements.

Science and society: Addressing topics like trust in science, science diplomacy, equality and social cohesion.

With over 500 participants expected, the forum will include senior scientists, researchers, policymakers, academics, tech industry representatives and organisations focused on scientific innovation.

The ISC General Assembly, held every four years, is the council’s highest decision-making platform. Members and partners discuss strategic issues and set new visions for global scientific cooperation. Key topics include climate change, food security, global health and technological innovation.

Muscat will host the first in-person General Assembly since the ISC’s establishment in 2018, as the previous meetings were conducted virtually.

The ISC is a leading global organisation dedicated to advancing science for societal benefit. It encompasses scientific academies, research councils and international organisations from over 140 countries. Established in July 2018 through the merger of the International Council for Science (ICSU) and the International Social Science Council (ISSC), the ISC works to achieve scientific excellence and develop innovative solutions for global challenges. Oman’s Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation is among the esteemed members of this influential council.

The ISC’s upcoming General Assembly and the Muscat Global Knowledge Dialogue highlight Oman’s growing role as a hub for international scientific collaboration and innovation.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).