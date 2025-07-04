Investment bank Lazard has hired Bank of America's Bill Hart to lead their financial sponsors division's coverage focused on West Coast clients, a person familiar with the move said on Thursday.

Hart, who has over a decade of working experience with financial sponsors, will oversee large and mid-cap sponsors at the investment bank starting this fall season, the person said.

He is currently the managing director for financial sponsors - private equity firms and other buy-side funds - at Bank of America's wealth management and investment division.

The move is in line with Lazard's efforts to bulk up their activity involving buyout firms and alternative asset managers as it looks to increase its share in private capital.

However, Lazard CEO Peter Orszag had warned in his post-earnings conference call last quarter that economic uncertainty could keep dealmaking in check.

In 2024, Lazard hired Adam Cady from Bank of America for North America's large-cap financial sponsor coverage and Courtney Haydon from Guggenheim Securities for dealmaking involving private equity firms and alternative asset managers.

The investment bank also hired former Citigroup dealmaker Ali Syed to cover sovereign wealth funds and pension funds last year.

