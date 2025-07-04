Doha: Qatar Central Bank has issued treasury bills for maturities of 7 days, 28 days, 91 days, 189 days, 280 days, and 364 days, worth QR 1.75 billion.

In a post on X platform on Thursday, QCB said that the treasury bills Issuanced were distributed as follows: QR 500 million for a 7-day term (New Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.610 percent, QR 250 million for a 28-day term (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.620 percent, QR 250 million for a 91-day term (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.516 percent, QR 250 million for a 189-day term (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.385 percent, QR 250 million for a 280-day term (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.289 percent, and QR 250 million for a 364-day term (New Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.220 percent.

According to QCB, the total auction bids for the treasury bills amounted to QR 5 billion.

