Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB)’s foreign currency reserves and liquidity increased by 3.2% year-on-year in August, reaching QR260.3bn up from QR252.3bn in the same period last year.

Official international reserves rose by 3.8% to QR200.8bn at the end of August 2025 compared to August 2024. However, holdings of foreign bonds and treasury bills decreased by approximately QR4.9bn to QR135.2bn.

The official reserves mainly consist of foreign bonds and treasury bills, cash balances with foreign banks, gold holdings, special drawing rights (SDRs), and Qatar’s quota in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Additional liquid assets in foreign currency deposits bring the total to the overall international reserves. Gold reserves notably increased by QR14.6bn to QR46.5bn compared to August 2024. Meanwhile, cash balances at foreign banks declined by QR2.3bn to QR13.9bn.

Qatar’s SDR holdings with the IMF slightly decreased to QR5.243bn at the end of August, down from QR5.252bn in the same period last year.

