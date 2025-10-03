Qatar - The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) bills auction received bids worth QR1.2bn, while the total allocated amount was QR400mn, according to the central bank.



The allocations were for six tenors – two new issuances and four tap issuances – ranging from seven days to 364 days, the QCB said yesterday.



QR100mn was allocated for a new issuance for seven days with a yield of 4.351%.



QR100mn was allocated for a tap issuance for 28 days with a yield of 4.360%.



QR50mn was allocated for a tap issuance for 98 days with a yield of 4.252%.



QR50mn was allocated for a new issuance for 189 days with a yield of 4.140%.



QR50mn was allocated for a tap issuance for 273 days with a yield of 4.060%.



QR50mn was allocated for a new issuance for 364 days with a yield of 3.992%.

