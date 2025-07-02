Initial price thoughts (IPTs) for Qatar Insurance Company’s (QIC), USD-denominated Tier 2 notes are in the 6.75% area.

The Reg S only perpetual non-call 6-year subordinated, unsecured Tier 2 notes will be issued by QIC (Cayman) Limited and guaranteed on a subordinated basis by QIC.

HSBC has been appointed as sole structuring adviser. ANZ, HSBC and J.P. Morgan are global coordinators and joint bookrunners and ANZ, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Mashreq and QNB Capital are joint bookrunners.

The notes will be listed on London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com