SHARJAH: The second batch of cows has arrived at Sharjah International Airport as part of a significant expansion of the Mleiha Dairy Farm. In accordance with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the goal is to grow the herd to 8,000 by the end of 2025. This initiative aims to meet the rising demand for fresh, organic Mleiha milk, which retains its natural components.

This latest delivery includes 1,300 purebred cows with "A2A2" genetics, while an additional 1,500 cows are expected to arrive early next year. Overall, the herd will total around 20,000 over the next three years, supporting Sharjah's commitment to sustainable food security and public health.

Dr Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock (SDAL)and CEO of the CEO of Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Est. “EKTFA”, emphasised that this expansion aligns with Sharjah's evolving food security strategy. With the second batch now included, the farm's total stands at 2,500 cows, all fed organic feed free from chemical fertilisers, pesticides, and genetic modification. Some of this organic fodder is sourced from the nearby wheat farm in Mleiha.

Dr Al Tunaiji also noted that growing the herd to 20,000 will help satisfy local and Gulf market needs, especially as communities increasingly prioritize healthy eating. EKTFA is dedicated to enhancing the culture of healthy, safe food by fostering research and collaboration with top universities, particularly Al Dhaid University, to promote sustainable food practices and improve public health. He reaffirmed that food security remains a top priority for Sharjah, reflecting the vision of its ruler to leverage modern technologies and develop innovative production methods, thus ensuring a stable and diverse food supply while safeguarding natural resources and public health.