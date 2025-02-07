DUBAI - The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) have launched the Food Control System Assessment in the UAE.

The launch came during a five-day inception and training workshop held at the ministry's headquarters in Dubai, which concluded today.

More than 50 focal points from the UAE's Competent Authorities (CAs) participated in the workshop, marking the beginning of a comprehensive evaluation of the national food control system.

The workshop brought together senior officials and technical staff from the various federal and governmental entities in the UAE, with FAO experts guiding them through the FAO/WHO Food Control System Assessment Tool.

This globally recognised tool evaluates approximately 160 criteria, spanning food safety policy, legislative frameworks, monitoring and inspection systems, risk management, and traceability. It aims to align the UAE's food control system with international standards, strengthening its food safety measures and trade competitiveness.