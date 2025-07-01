AMMAN — The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the government of Norway, in close cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture in Jordan, on Monday held the closing ceremony for the “impactful” project, "Transformation to more efficient, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable agrifood systems."

Funded by the Norwegian embassy in Jordan, this initiative aimed to enhance food security and create decent work opportunities for vulnerable communities across the Kingdom, according to a FAO statement.

The closing ceremony gathered key figures including Secretary-General of the Ministry of Agriculture Mohammed Hayari, who deputised for the minister of agriculture, Deputy Head of Mission at the Norwegian embassy Anniken Kleven-Gasser, and FAO Representative in Jordan Nabil Assaf.

The event served as a crucial platform to showcase the project's achievements, gather direct insights from beneficiaries, and collaboratively discuss recommendations for maximising the impact of FAO's future endeavours in Jordan.

This project targeted vulnerable Jordanian farmers and Syrian refugees residing in the governorates of Tafileh, Madaba, Irbid and Balqa.

Through a comprehensive range of interventions, the initiative directly supported over 1,700 individuals and households, making a substantial contribution to their economic well-being and agricultural resilience.

The beneficiaries were “carefully” selected based on socio-economic criteria, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and community-based organisations, ensuring the inclusion of diverse vulnerable groups such as female-headed households, people with disabilities and the elderly.

Assaf highlighted the project's “significant and far-reaching” contributions.

He noted that 321 beneficiaries received support through agricultural grant activities, while 275 beneficiaries benefited from training through Farmer Field Schools and Farm Business Schools.

The initiative also provided 170 households with composting units, promoting sustainable waste management practices, Assaf said.

He added that 204 beneficiaries gained improved access to essential financial services and vital agricultural markets, and the project created 840 temporary jobs, offering crucial income opportunities.

In a “notable” innovation, Assaf said that a fish farming system with a seasonal capacity of 43,000 fish was established, and a comprehensive assessment of food loss was conducted for three key crops, providing valuable data to inform strategies for waste reduction.

"This project has truly made a tangible difference in the lives of many vulnerable individuals and families," said Assaf.

"By focusing on crucial areas like capacity building, facilitating access to finance, and strengthening market linkages, we've empowered communities to cultivate more sustainable and resilient livelihoods within the broader agrifood system," he said.

Klever-Gasser underscored the “profound” importance of this collaborative effort, saying: “Norway is proud to have supported this initiative, which has helped strengthen resilience and unlock opportunities for farmers, youth, and women in some of Jordan’s most vulnerable communities.”

“We commend FAO and the Ministry of Agriculture for their leadership, and we deeply value the efforts of everyone who contributed to the project’s implementation, from technical teams to local partners and beneficiaries. The knowledge and partnerships developed through this collaboration will continue to have an impact,” she added.

Hayari also made remarks on the project's success, stressing the importance of cooperating with all relevant authorities to train the workforce, enable farmers to meet market needs, provide infrastructure to support agricultural exports, and enhance monitoring tools for quarantine pests and diseases.

The project's core objective was to enhance the ability of Syrian refugees and Jordanian host communities in rural areas to “successfully” participate in effective and sustainable agri-food systems, according to the statement.

This was achieved through an integrated programme that included comprehensive training, the distribution of essential tools, improved access to microfinance and markets, and direct job creation.

This initiative represents a crucial step towards fostering sustainable food security and creating decent employment opportunities, while advocating for the reduction of food waste, a critical factor for long-term sustainability and comprehensive rural development across Jordan, the statement added.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

