The UAE embassy in Manila warned citizens as aftershocks from the powerful earthquake that struck the Philippines late Saturday continued to rock the southern region.

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the southern Philippines on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, a day after an even more powerful quake in the same region killed two people and triggered a tsunami alert.

The latest earthquake -- one of several strong aftershocks felt in the region since late Saturday -- hit at around 6:36 pm (1036 GMT) at a depth of 56 kilometres (35 miles) northeast of Hinatuan municipality on Mindanao island. It was the same area where residents had fled to higher ground the night before following a magnitude 7.6 quake.

The UAE mission has called on all citizens in the southern Philippines to be careful and follow what is issued by the embassy and the competent Philippine authorities. Authorities urged citizens to exercise caution and to remain vigilant due to the earthquake and strong aftershocks.

The mission stresses the need to follow safety instructions and to contact in emergency situations at 0097180024 or 0097180044444. People have been asked to also register for the Tawajodi service.

At least two people were killed and several were injured after that quake, authorities said. It was followed by five major aftershocks of magnitudes exceeding 6.0 through Sunday, according to the USGS.

Saturday's quake triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific region and sent residents along the east coast of Mindanao fleeing buildings, evacuating a hospital and seeking higher ground.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

