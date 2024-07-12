PHOTO
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the waters off Sultan Kudarat in the province of Maguindanao del Norte on Thursday morning, according to Phivolcs, who also said that there is no threat of a tsunami from the offshore earthquake.
In an advisory, the state seismologist said the earthquake was felt at 10:13 a.m. on Thursday. It hit 133 kilometers south of the town of Palimbang.
Phivolcs said it was expecting aftershocks but no damage from the quake.
These are the reported intensities felt in various parts of Mindanao, which refer to the reports of people who felt the earthquake.
Intensity IV (moderately strong)
Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental
Intensity III (weak)
City of Mati, Davao Oriental
Glan, Sarangani
Intensity II (slightly felt)
Maragusan, Davao de Oro
City of Tagum, Davao del Norte
Libungan, and Tulunan, Cotabato
Kiamba, Maitum, and Malapatan, Sarangani
City of Koronadal, South Cotabato
City of General Santos
Intensity I (scarcely perceptible)
City of Davao
Tantangan, South Cotabato
Lebak, SULTAN KUDARAT
Meanwhile, these are the instrumental intensities, which are measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.
Intensity III
Don Marcelino, and Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental
Glan, and Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity II
City of Tagum, Davao del Norte
City of Digos, Davao del Sur;
Matalam, Cotabato
City of Cotabato
Intensity I
Nabunturan, Davao de Oro;
City of Davao
City of Kidapawan, Cotabato
Maitum, Sarangani
T'Boli, and Tampakan, South Coabato
Bagumbayan, Esperanza, Isulan, Kalamansig, Lambayong, and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat
City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur
