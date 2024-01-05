A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Surigao del Sur yesterday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the temblor, which occurred at 9:11 a.m., was an aftershock of the magnitude 7.4 quake that struck the province on Dec. 2.

The epicenter of the quake was recorded 32 kilometers south of Hinatuan town. The quake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of 25 kms.

Phivolcs said the quake was felt at Intensity 5, which is classified as strong, in Bislig City and Hinatuan.

It was felt at Intensity 2 in Tandag City and Lingig, also in Surigao del Sur.

Instrumental Intensity 2 was recorded in Tagbina, Lianga, Bayabas and Cagwait.

Phivolcs said no damage is expected from the quake.

