A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit Ilocos Norte while three earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.0 and stronger struck off the coast of Surigao del Sur in the past two days, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The temblor off the coast of Pagudpud occurred at 12:05 p.m. yesterday.

It was felt at Intensity 5, which is classified as strong, in Adams, Bacarra, Bangui, Burgos, Dingras, Dumalnag, Laoag, Pagudpud, Pasuquin, Sarrat and Vintar in Ilocos Norte and Lacub in Abra.

Instrumental Intensity 6 was recorded in Pasuquin and Instrumental Intensity 5 in Laoag, both in Ilocos Norte.

In Surigao del Sur, quakes with magnitudes of 5.2, 5.0 and 5.1 struck Cagwait at 10:37 p.m. on Tuesday, and at 10:44 a.m. and 10:56 a.m. yesterday, respectively.

The first quake was felt at Intensity 4, which is classified as moderately strong, in Cagwait and Hinatuan towns.

Instrumental Intensity 3 was recorded in Tandag.

No damage was reported, but Phivolcs said aftershocks were expected.

