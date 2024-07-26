The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is probing if recent weather systems are to blame for the capsizing of the MT Terra Nova, which may have spilled up to 1.4 million liters of oil off the waters of Bataan.

PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said that the agency is investigating whether existing weather disturbances in the vicinity played a role in the incident.

While the PCG has not specified the exact weather disturbance, Super Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) had recently affected the country, enhancing the southwest monsoon. Bataan and other parts of Luzon were impacted by Carina's path.

'As of press time, BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702) searches for the last missing crew. The Coast Guard Aviation Command also performs an aerial survey as part of the ongoing oil spill response operations,' the PCG said.

Out of the 17 crew members, 16 have been rescued, with one still missing, the PCG said.

The PCG has reported an oil spill detected 5.6 nautical miles east of Lamao Point in Bataan. The spill covers an area of two nautical miles and is being carried east to northeast by strong currents.

Marcos wants environmental probe

During a situation briefing for Carina, Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista reported the oil spill to the president.

'Can we please add an instruction to the DENR to make already an assessment on the environmental impact of this- basically we need to assess is where was the, where is the capsized vessel, the fuel that is being released, what are the tides, what are the winds, where is it headed para maunahan na natin,' Marcos said in a situation briefing for Carina on Thursday.

Marcos also extended the order to the Department of Science and Technology.

However, the president said that inclement weather is still a hindrance, with the PCG reporting high waves due to the weather.

'Hopefully that will help us dilute the oil spill, hopefully, but we'll see. We'll have to make that determination,' Marcos said.

The Philippines had also grappled with a similar oil spill crisis in 2023, when the MT Princess Empress sank off Oriental Mindoro, spilling 800,000 liters of fuel. The oil spill led to local fishing communities to lose their livelihoods, plunging the affected town of Pola into a state of calamity.

The current oil spill in Bataan may prove even more disastrous, with over 1 million liters of oil involved.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

