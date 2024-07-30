The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is 'racing against time' to prevent a massive oil spill from occurring after the tanker Terra Nova sank off the coast of Bataan.

Based on the assessment by the agency's marine environmental protection unit, it would take seven days to drain the 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel stored inside the sunken tanker, according to PCG spokesman Rear Admiral Armand Balilo.

He said the crew of the sunken tanker assured the PCG that they were able to secure the cargo hatch.

Balilo noted that so far, only an oil slick was observed by PCG personnel in the area where Terra Nova was believed to have sunk. This is said to be the operational oil used by the tanker.

The PCG official said preventive measures like placing an oil spill boom on the affected area and the preparation of dispersants are already in place if the oil spill worsens.

Balilo said they have met with the company they hired to salvage the cargo and are awaiting their detailed plan on how will they retrieve the capsized vessel.

He said they expect them to start siphoning the oil once all the necessary equipment arrive this weekend.

Limay, Bataan Mayor Nelson David said they hope action can already be taken to salvage the tanker to prevent further oil spill at the site, which could become the worst oil spill incident in the country.

The local chief executive said that they have met with various agencies, including the PCG and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The PCG was able to rescue 16 members of the crew and it has already deployed the BRP Melchora Aquino to the site.

Three multi-role response vessels will be deployed to augment ongoing oil spill response operations.

Balilo said investigation by the PCG and the Maritime Industry Authority is already ongoing to determine what really happened.

Based on initial information, he said the crew lost control of the tanker while it was being towed back to the port in Bataan.

He pointed out that there was no public storm warning signal in the area and the tanker was not prohibited from sailing.

'If there is no prohibition, it's always the call of the master of the ship,' he said, referring to the caption.

'Aside from the bad weather, we will also look at the decision-making, if the ship followed all protocols,' added Balilo.

The 10 crewmembers rescued by the PCG have been fetched by their families while the other six personnel went home after being treated in the hospital, the PCG official said.

He added the family of the crewmember who drowned claimed the body.

The management of the motor tanker vowed it would help the bereaved family of the dead sailor.

Portavaga Ship Management 'is now in contact with the late marine officer's bereaved loved ones for the proper transport of the cadaver to Manila,' it said in a statement last Thursday.

Meanwhile, fishers' group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) called on the government to implement a contingency plan amid the looming ecological disaster.

PAMALAKAYA vice chairman Ronnel Arambulo said fisherfolk across Manila Bay are already enduring numerous environmental crises such as the adverse effects of reclamation and dredging and the recent onslaught of Typhoon Carina and the monsoon.

'We can't afford another ecological disaster if this oil spill escalates across our fishing grounds. We demand immediate and appropriate measures to contain this looming ecological disaster,' Arambulo said.

Marine protection group Oceana on Friday also raised the alarm on the possible damage and harmful impact of the Manila Bay oil spill to the municipal waters in Limay and Mariveles in Bataan and Tanza, Rosario, Noveleta and Cavite City in Cavite, which are heavily dependent on fishing.

Oceana vice president Gloria Estenzo Ramos said concerned government agencies should make sure that laws are strictly enforced and appropriate penalties are implemented.

The group also wants the government to increase the fines to violators and craft more sanctions 'based on the damages caused on the habitats, wildlife and the people's lives and livelihood.'

