MUSCAT: The Environment Authority (EA), in cooperation with OQ Exploration and Production Company (OQEP), conducted the National Oil Spill Prevention Exercise 'Nours 25' in Musandam Governorate. The exercise is part of the National Oil Spill Prevention Plan in the Sultanate of Oman and is part of national efforts to enhance preparedness and effective response to oil spills.

The exercise aims to activate the principle of unified command and control in managing marine environmental incidents, ensure the readiness of the systems and procedures adopted by various entities, evaluate the efficiency of the national response, and enhance the preparedness of emergency teams within the relevant authorities.

EA seeks to combat oil pollution in Musandam

Musandam Governorate was selected as the site for the exercise due to its strategic location near the Strait of Hormuz and its high environmental sensitivity. Its location also makes it a priority in national emergency plans, given its diverse environmental resources and the presence of marine, tourism and economic activities that require the highest levels of protection and preparedness.

EA seeks to combat oil pollution in Musandam

Eng Moza al Salami, Acting Director of the Environmental Emergency Centre at the Environment Authority, stated that the exercise is part of national efforts to enhance preparedness and raise the efficiency of the response system to oil pollution incidents, in line with the objectives of the National Oil Pollution Prevention Plan approved in the Sultanate of Oman.

She added that the exercise also aims to test the capabilities of national response teams and measure the level of coordination and field readiness among various stakeholders, as specified in the National Oil Pollution Prevention Plan, which includes government, military, civil agencies, the private sector and supporting institutions.



2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).