Muscat – Oman is set to establish the first integrated green ship recycling facility in the Middle East, a move aimed at supporting the country’s 2050 net-zero goals and promoting environmentally responsible maritime practices.

Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) announced that the project will be implemented in the Khatmat Malaha area of North Batinah in partnership with Green Wheel Recycling Middle East. A concession agreement is expected to be signed this month to commence construction, a ministry official informed Muscat Daily in an exclusive interview.

Green ship recycling is environmentally responsible dismantling of ships at the end of their service life using safe, regulated and sustainable practices.

The facility will include a fully integrated port capable of dismantling and recycling more than 70 ships annually. It is projected to produce around 2mn tonnes of high-quality, low-carbon steel each year in its initial phase.

The project will also provide green solutions for international shipping fleets facing regulatory pressures, such as the EU Ship Recycling Regulation and the Hong Kong Convention, to adopt eco-friendly recycling practices.

The official said the initiative addresses the environmental and human health risks associated with traditional ship dismantling worldwide. “This project not only supports Oman’s 2050 net-zero strategy but also positions the sultanate as a regional hub for innovative green solutions in shipping,” the official added.

The project is expected to create approximately 2,000 direct and indirect jobs and stimulate secondary industries, including eco-friendly container manufacturing. It will also supply millions of tonnes of low-carbon steel to the iron and steel sectors, contributing to the growth of Oman’s non-oil GDP.

MTCIT highlighted the fact that Oman aims to become the first Gulf country to provide ships with electricity and green fuel while docked, marking a pioneering step towards sustainable maritime transport.

