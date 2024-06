A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Palawan yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Phivolcs said the epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 2:58 p.m., was recorded 91 kilometers southeast of Roxas town.

The quake was felt at Intensity 3 in Roxas and Intensity 1 in Cuyo and Narra.

Phivolcs said aftershocks were expected from the quake.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).