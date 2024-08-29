The Aboitiz Group is joining forces with the provincial government of Cebu for a multi-year reforestation and watershed recovery project.

Called CarbonPH, the project is the first proposed large-scale multipartite reforestation and watershed recovery partnership initiative between the Aboitiz Group and Cebu.

The collaboration will start with its joint efforts for the greening of Mananga-Lusaran River Project.

'More than planting trees, we are planting the seeds of a future where Cebu's environment can thrive with its people,' Aboitiz Group president and CEO Sabin Aboitiz said.

'This partnership with Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia and the province of Cebu is a long-term investment in the wellbeing of our communities. We're turning our shared vision of sustainability into a living, breathing reality,' he said.

A major component of CarbonPH is the reforestation of the Central Cebu Protected Landscape (CCPL), encompassing a total land area of around 29,000 hectares.

Considered as Cebu's main water source, CCPL stretches across several areas in the province, including the cities of Cebu, Talisay, Toledo and Danao, in addition to the municipalities of Minglanilla, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela and Balamban.

Designated as a protected area in 2007 under Republic Act 9486 or the Central Cebu Protected Landscape Act, the area also includes the watershed forest reserves in Mananga and Cotcot Lusaran, as well as the Buhisan Dam and the national parks in Central Cebu and Sudlon.

The Aboitiz Group, however, said the aggressive and illegal conversion of the protected area to agricultural land, coupled with ecologically destructive livelihood activities such as kaingin and improper waste disposal accelerated the loss of tree cover in the CCPL.

Beyond ensuring a clean water source, CarbonPH is also set to boost biodiversity, protect endangered species and absorb carbon dioxide to help fight climate change.

The Aboitiz Group said local communities near CCPL would benefit from sustainable job opportunities in forest management, eco-tourism and agroforestry, contributing to local economic growth.

'Residents will be engaged as active partners in the reforestation of CCPL, with the aim of developing a green economy where they could transition to more sustainable livelihood opportunities,' the group said.

'The long-term partnership will also involve the development of an environment-friendly supply chain and promotion of natural parks and sanctuaries,' it said.

