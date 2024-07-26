Q fever may have been in the country even before some imported goats from the United States tested positive for the disease this year, according to the Department of Agriculture.

DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said initial investigation conducted by the government showed the imported Anglo-Nubian goats could have contracted the disease while these were quarantined in the country.

Tiu Laurel said the result of the initial investigation is still being validated by authorities.

He said he sent a team to the US to verify some matters regarding the issue.

Q fever, a zoonotic disease caused by the bacteria Coxiella burnetii, affects goats, sheep and cows.

Humans can contract the disease by inhaling dust contaminated by infected animal feces, urine, milk and birth products.

Last month, the DA, through its attached agency Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), confirmed the country's first Q fever cases.

The disease was detected in goats imported from the US as part of the BAI's programs to boost domestic industry output through introduction of better animal breeds.

'It seems the disease did not come from the US. It seems it has been endemic in the country,' Tiu Laurel told journalists yesterday.

'Further research into the issue (indicated) only limited areas were affected,' he said.

Tiu-Laurel said he had spoken with the USDA about the matter and checked all records, which indicated the goats were disease-free when they arrived in the country early this year.

He said the recent outbreak could be considered as an isolated case, as other areas involved tested negative for the disease.

'It seems the disease has been in the country for quite some time now. There are just sporadic incidences,' he said.

As this developed, Tiu Laurel expressed hope that African swine fever would be eradicated by the end of the year with the rollout of the ASF vaccine in the next two months.

He said the DA is planning to bid out the vaccine next month and start the vaccination in September.

Meanwhile, the municipality of Pilar in Abra has banned the entry of swine, pork and pork products to prevent the spread of ASF.

Pilar Mayor Tyrone Christopher Beroña issued the ban on Monday after the neighboring town of Manabo recorded ASF-related hog deaths.

Aside from Pilar, San Quintin town Mayor Jovellen Aznar ordered the local police to set up checkpoints to prevent the entry of swine, pork and pork products.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

