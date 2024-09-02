Metro Pacific Health Corp. (MPH), the largest private hospital network in the country, is enhancing health care access for employees through its continuous collaboration with corporate partners.

MPH said it had forged a partnership with micro financial services provider Cebuana Lhuillier as part of its commitment to become the preferred health care provider for corporations nationwide.

Under the collaboration, MPH will deliver a comprehensive health care experience tailored specifically for Cebuana Lhuillier's executives, employees and dependents.

The partnership ensures they will have priority access to MPH's extensive network of hospitals, including exclusive benefits.

'We are excited to embark on this journey with Cebuana Lhuillier, a company that shares our deep commitment to enhancing, uplifting and elevating the lives of Filipinos. Through this partnership, we promise to provide exceptional care with our trademark empathy and understanding, ensuring that Cebuana Lhuillier employees receive the best healthcare services they deserve,' MPH group chief marketing officer Jessica Abaya said.

MPH's collaboration with Cebuana Lhuillier is part of its broader strategy to provide accessible health care to corporate clients, ensuring employees can easily access the care they need.

The partnership will also leverage digital solutions, including online booking options and digital payment systems, to streamline the health care experience for Cebuana Lhuillier's workforce.

MPH said the partnership with Cebuana Lhuillier is another testament to the group's dedication to expanding its reach and providing top-tier health care services.

'Our goal is to set a new standard in corporate health care partnerships, ensuring that every employee under our care feels valued and well taken care of. This partnership with Cebuana Lhuillier is just one of many steps we are taking to achieve that larger, grander vision of premiere healthcare for all Filipinos,' Abaya said.

MPH has a network of 24 hospitals across the country at present.

The company is soon adding the 25th hospital in its growing network with the acquisition of a 72-percent stake in San Francisco Doctors Hospital Inc. in Agusan del Sur.

It is also looking to acquire two more hospitals before the year ends as part of its continuing plan to bolster its network nationwide.

Since its first investment in Makati Medical Center in 2007, MPH has grown to be the largest private hospital group in the country.

Other premier hospital names in its portfolio include Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Manila Doctors Hospital, Davao Doctors Hospital, and Riverside Medical Center in Bacolod.

