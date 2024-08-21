Dengue cases in the country have soared and may have already reached 'outbreak levels,' according to the Department of Health (DOH), which is expected to declare an outbreak of the disease anytime.

'Based on a conversation with our epidemiology bureau director, our dengue cases are of outbreak levels already,' Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said yesterday at a briefing.

Latest DOH data from Jan. 1 to Aug. 3 listed a total of 136,161 dengue cases.

'This is 33 percent higher compared to the 102,374 cases recorded in the same period last year,' the DOH noted.

But it stressed fewer dengue deaths were recorded this year, at 364 compared to last year's 401 for the same time period.

The health department said the lower number of deaths this year - despite the higher number of cases - indicates that people are seeking early consultation and hospitals are doing better case management.

