Cases of dengue in Benguet have increased, with five reported deaths, since January.

Data from the Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit of the Benguet health office said two of the fatalities were from La Trinidad and one each from Tublay, Bokod and Tuba towns.

The local health department recorded 230 new cases of dengue from July 21 to 27.

The figure brought to 3,396 the total dengue cases posted in Benguet so far this year.

La Trinidad registered the highest number of dengue cases with 781 followed by the municipality of Kabayan with 693 and Bakun town with 38.

Health officials in Benguet reiterated their appeal to residents to help in fighting dengue by ridding their areas of mosquito breeding sites.

