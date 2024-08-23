The Department of Health (DOH) is not planning to declare a national dengue outbreak despite the increasing cases of the mosquito-borne disease.

'Upon review of the recent data on dengue, the secretary of health noted that not all areas nationwide warrant an outbreak or epidemic declaration,' DOH Assistant Secretary and spokesman Albert Domingo said yesterday.

The DOH is discussing with local epidemiology and surveillance units the situation in their jurisdictions to determine the best response to the problem.

Under the law, the declaration of local disease outbreaks must be decided by concerned local government units, the DOH said.

Data showed that from Jan. 1 to Aug. 10, up to 150,354 dengue cases with 396 fatalities were recorded nationwide.

The figure is 39 percent higher than the 107,953 cases recorded during the same period in 2023, which had 420 fatalities.

'This may indicate better health-seeking behavior, with more Filipinos seeking early consultation that leads to early testing, diagnosis and better case management,' the DOH said.

Dengue cases increased by 24 percent, from 18,784 between June 30 and July 13 to 23,290 between July 14 and 27.

From July 28 to Aug. 10, only 13,369 cases were recorded, which could be attributed to late consultations and reporting of cases, according to DOH epidemiologists.

Except for Bicol, Soccsksargen and Zamboanga peninsula, all regions reported an increase in dengue cases in the past three to four weeks.

'Dengue has a seasonal pattern. Case counts are expected to rise during the rainy months,' Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

At the same time, the DOH clarified that there is no mpox epidemic similar to the COVID pandemic.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

