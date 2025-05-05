Egypt Aluminum Company (Egyptalum) registered an 89% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit after tax for the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2024, according to the company’s unaudited financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 5th.

Net profit after tax reached EGP 9.894 billion in the nine-month period ended March 31st, 2025, compared to EGP 5.227 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The company generated revenues of EGP 32.062 billion during the July 2024 to March 2025 period, higher than EGP 22.460 billion in the same nine months a FY earlier.

Egyptalum is the largest aluminum producer in Egypt and is one of the leading companies in Africa.

