A magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolted Surigao del Sur yesterday afternoon, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Phivolcs said the quake occurred at 1:23 p.m. and its epicenter was located seven kilometers south of Cagwait town.

State seismologists said the temblor was tectonic in origin.

Instrumental intensity 2 was recorded in Tandag City.

The quake was not expected to cause damage to property or generate aftershocks.

