A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Surigao del Norte shortly after midnight yesterday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the epicenter of the quake was recorded 33 kilometers northeast of General Luna.

The temblor was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of 20 kms.

There was no expected damage from the quake, but aftershocks may follow.

The quake was felt at Intensity 3 in Dapa and Pilar in Surigao del Norte and Intensity 2 in Burgos.

