A price freeze on basic goods is being implemented in Metro Manila, following the declaration of a state of calamity due to Super Typhoon Carina.

'The price freeze, effective immediately, aims to protect consumers from unjust price increases during this time of crisis,' Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said in a statement yesterday.

The price freeze, which will be in effect during the state of calamity, will cover essential goods such as rice, corn, bread, fresh vegetables, root crops, pork, beef, poultry, eggs, milk, coffee, sugar, cooking oil, salt, laundry soap, detergent, firewood, charcoal and candles.

Certain medicines classified as essential by the Department of Health are also part of the price freeze.

'We are committed to ensuring that basic goods remain affordable and accessible to all affected residents,' Pascual said.

He said the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is coordinating with its regional office in Metro Manila in monitoring the situation to ensure the availability of essential goods.

The DTI is also working with other relevant government agencies to ensure compliance to the price freeze.

'We have activated our monitoring teams to strictly enforce the price freeze. Those found violating the law will face severe consequences, including imprisonment and substantial fines,' Pascual said.

He urged establishments to comply with the price freeze and prioritize the well-being of citizens during this difficult time.

'We understand the challenges faced by our kababayans in Metro Manila due to the typhoon. Rest assured that the DTI is working tirelessly to maintain price stability and safeguard the welfare of consumers,' he said.

The DTI is encouraging consumers to report overpricing or violations of the price freeze to the DTI consumer care hotline at 1-384 or consumercare@dti.gov.ph.

