Metro Manila experienced heavy flooding in various areas yesterday due to the southwest monsoon.

The local government of Malabon reported flooding in the streets, with water levels ranging from two to 19 inches. Areas around the city hall were also affected by flooding.

According to the public information office, the flooding was due to high tide and the damage to the Malabon-Navotas navigational floodgate, which is expected to be repaired by August.

In Navotas, residents of Barangays Bacog and Daanghari called on local officials to evacuate families as flood waters entered their homes due to heavy rainfall and high tide.

McArthur Highway in Barangay Marulas, Valenzuela experienced flooding three to four inches deep, but it subsided at around noon.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) also reported flooding on major roads in Pasay, Manila, Quezon City, Caloocan and Mandaluyong and Parañaque.

The MMDA suspended the number coding scheme yesterday.

The Department of Public Works and Highways-National Capital Region (DPWH-NCR) also reported yesterday that seven road sections in Metro Manila were flooded.

Boni Avenue corner F. Ortigas and Boni Avenue in Maysilo Circle, both in Mandaluyong, were hit by floods as high as 30 centimeters and light vehicles could not pass.

The DPWH-NCR reported that five roads in the Manila, Pasay and Quezon City were also flooded, but were still passable to all types of vehicles.

Meanwhile, about 25 families in Isla Puting Bato, Manila were evacuated due to heavy rains experienced in Metro Manila on Monday before midnight.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan ordered the evacuation after some houses were damaged due to strong winds and rising waters as a result of the southwest monsoon rains.

Families sought temporary relief at the Delpan Evacuation Center where they were provided with tents by the city's disaster risk reduction and management office.

The city's department of social welfare provided families with hot meals, hygiene kits and food boxes.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

