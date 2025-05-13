Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has partnered with Le Park Concord Company to launch its Super 8 by Wyndham brand in Saudi Arabia. The agreement aims to open 100 hotels over the next ten years, demonstrating Wyndham's commitment to quality, accessibility, and sustainable hospitality development in the region.

The Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia supported the signing, ensuring that the initiative aligns with the country's national tourism goals. The signing took place at the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Riyadh 2025.

Le Park Concord, a leading Saudi hotel operator, currently manages over 900 rooms across 13 properties, with an additional 13 under development.

The first Super 8 hotel is set to open in 2026, with future locations planned along major highways and key urban and transit hubs.

Many properties will feature smart modular construction and eco-conscious designs, promoting efficiency, sustainability, and guest comfort.

Dimitris Manikis, President, EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said:"Bringing Super 8 to Saudi Arabia is a strategic move to make quality, affordable travel more accessible. As tourism accelerates and millions of travellers visit the country each year, the demand for dependable, budget-friendly accommodation continues to grow, whether you are travelling for business or leisure. Our collaboration with Le Park Concord allows us to meet that need by introducing a trusted brand in key cities and along major highways. We’re excited to bring Super 8’s signature blend of affordability, stylish comfort, and sustainable modern design to one of the region’s most dynamic markets."

Fiaz Talal Alenezi, Chief Executive Officer, Le Park Concord Company, said: “Saudi Arabia’s tourism growth under Vision 2030 presents a clear need for more branded economy hotels. Our partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts allows us to address this gap by combining local insight with strong and trusted international standards and the assurance of Wyndham Rewards, one of the world’s most trusted loyalty programs. Together, we will offer affordable, quality stays to meet the needs of a rapidly expanding visitor base.” -TradeArabia News Service

