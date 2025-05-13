BEIJING - The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Institute of Seawater Desalination and Multipurpose Utilisation (ISDMU), part of the People’s Republic of China's Ministry of Natural Resources, to collaborate on efforts to accelerate technological innovation in desalination.

The MoU, signed during a ceremony attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China; and Xiang Wenxi, Director and Vice Party Secretary at ISDMU, will explore a wide range of potential joint activities, including research, training programmes, and projects on desalination approaches and technologies.

This partnership aims to accelerate scientific and technological collaboration between the UAE and China in the desalination space by facilitating direct collaboration and capacity building among the two countries’ public sector, industry, and academia.

“The signing of this MoU with ISDMU is an important milestone in our ongoing commitment to accelerate technological innovation and boost international cooperation in the desalination space," said Ayesha Al-Ateeqi, Executive Director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative.

She added, “Desalination remains one of the most effective and promising technologies available to address the world’s water challenges, and this partnership is a testament to the mutual commitment that the UAE and China share to support the development of new solutions that can make access to water more sustainable and cost-efficient for all.”

Wenxi, in turn, stated, "As the only non-profit state level research organisation in China focused on seawater desalination and utilisation technologies, we are keen to formalise our partnership with the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative to improve bilateral technological and scientific cooperation with the UAE. We look forward to advancing peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and collaboration on joint projects as part of our shared goal to advance desalination technologies."

This partnership reflects a shared vision that shapes the future of desalination through innovative solutions to address water scarcity, support communities, and promote sustainable development globally.



