PHOTO
ABU DHABI – A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Masafi on 1st September at 07:53, (UAE time), the National Centre of Meteorology's National Seismic Network reported.
The National Centre of Meteorology's National Seismic Network reported
PHOTO
ABU DHABI – A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Masafi on 1st September at 07:53, (UAE time), the National Centre of Meteorology's National Seismic Network reported.
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.